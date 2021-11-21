Plano Police Department Accepting Applications for Officer Recruit Role

The Plano Police Department has announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer Recruit.

According to Plano police, a civil service examination will be held on March 5, 2022 and completed applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The department said candidates must be highly motivated, ethical, and dedicated to the Plano Police Department's mission statement.

Additional requirements include a United States citizenship, being at least 21 years of age, a Bachelor's degree, 60 college hours plus three years of active military duty or two years of full-time law enforcement experience, a valid driver license, and no felony or class A or B misdemeanor convictions within the last 10 years.

Candidates must pass the civil service test, a background check, a fitness ability exam, medical exam, and psychological exam, police said.

According to the department, prior law enforcement experience is not required.

The starting pay begins at $70,055 per year and within 36 months after being certified as a police officer, pay increases to $94,344 per year.

For more information on the application process, filing deadlines, requirements, and compensation plan, please visit the Plano Police Department's employment webpage.