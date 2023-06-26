Residents can return home after gas line cut in Plano, police say

Plano Police say residents asked to evacuate Monday after a gas line was cut near Parker and Custer roads can return home.

The police department tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. that a gas line had been cut and that residents near the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Scottsdale Drive and Copper Creek Drive were being asked to evacuate.

At about 1:05 p.m. they tweeted an update that per the fire department and Atmos Energy, residents were able to return to their homes.

Plano Fire-Rescue said W. Parker Road, which runs parallel and between both Scottsdale and Copper Creek, has also been closed to traffic between Country Place and Carriage Lane.

Officials have not said what led to the gas line being cut or how the severed line has impacted service in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Gas line cut

North of W Parker in the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale and Coppercreek asked to evacuate.

Affected traffic areas

W Parker Road between Custer and country place.

We are also Initiating a code red for the evacuation. https://t.co/aPy7FRTHOr — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) June 26, 2023

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.