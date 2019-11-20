Plano Physician Faces Charges of Sexual Assault of a Child, Police Say

The Texas Medical Board suspended a Plano physician's license Thursday after his arrest last month on charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of an illicit substance, authorities say.

Arlington police said they arrested Timothy Morris Collins, 53, on two counts of sexual assault on Oct. 29. Tarrant County records show the assaults date back more to June 2012 and December 1995.

A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended Collins' license Thursday for the sexual assault charges, as well as possession of an methamphetamine and a variety of pills, the board said.

The medical board said police also found drug paraphernalia in Collins' home office.

The board said the suspension would remain in place until it takes further action.