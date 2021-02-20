Plano Opens Recreation Center Showers for Residents Without Water

The City of Plano is allowing residents who don’t have water due to burst pipes to take showers at several Plano recreation centers.

Starting Sunday, residents can go to the Carpenter Park, Liberty, and Tom Muehlenbeck centers as well as the Plano Aquatic Center to use the showers, the City of Plano said.

According to the City of Plano, those facilities will all reopen on Sunday.

The City of Plano said that non-members will be charged a daily fee to use all recreation center amenities, but any resident who wants to shower can come in and use the locker rooms and showers free of charge.

The Tom Muehlenbeck Center and the Carpenter Park Recreation Center will be open during normal operating hours on Monday, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Plano Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the City of Plano, the use of recreation center showers is available only to Plano residents.

Residents must wear face masks, and they must also check in at the front desk and show their license to verify residency, the City of Plano said.

The City of Plano said staff will take down the resident's name, address, and phone number and time of check in. Residents must stop by the front desk to check out when they are done using the facility.

Residents must bring their own personal toiletries, including towels, wash cloths, and shampoo.