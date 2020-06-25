Plano Officer Fatally Shoots Woman After Car Crash, Stabbing

A Plano police officer shot and killed a woman who police say stabbed the officer and another driver following a crash Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesman, the officer responded at about 7 a.m. to a collision at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway. When the officer approached one of the cars, a woman lunged at him with a knife, stabbed him in the arm and stabbed the other driver, police said.

The wounded officer pulled out his gun and shot the woman, killing her, police said.

The identity of the armed woman has not been released.

The officer and other driver were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a police SUV parked alongside two sedans with collision damage.

No further information was immediately available.