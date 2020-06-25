Plano

Plano Officer Fatally Shoots Woman After Car Crash, Stabbing

NBC 5 News

A Plano police officer shot and killed a woman who police say stabbed the officer and another driver following a crash Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesman, the officer responded at about 7 a.m. to a collision at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway. When the officer approached one of the cars, a woman lunged at him with a knife, stabbed him in the arm and stabbed the other driver, police said.

The wounded officer pulled out his gun and shot the woman, killing her, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 23

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Greg Abbott 21 mins ago

Gov. Abbott ‘Pauses' Texas' Reopening Plan as Coronavirus Cases Soar

The identity of the armed woman has not been released.

The officer and other driver were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a police SUV parked alongside two sedans with collision damage.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin Countyplano pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us