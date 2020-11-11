Plano

Plano Office Building Damaged in Two-Alarm Fire Tuesday

No one was injured during the fire

NBC 5 News

An office building in Plano is damaged after a two-alarm fire on Tuesday night.

According to Plano Fire Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire at a two-story office building in the 6100 block of Tennyson Parkway shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials said when crews arrived, they found that all of the individuals were outside of the building and the fire extinguishing system was going off.

During the fire, a small explosion blew out a window on second floor, officials said.

According to officials, when crews entered the building, they found no fire to extinguish.

The building is being ventilated and a fire investigator is on scene, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano Fire Department
