Plano Mortgage Lender Lays Off 428 Employees, Citing ‘Adverse Market Conditions'

Plano-based First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. laid off the majority of its staff on Friday.

The mortgage lender terminated 428 of its 565 employees who work for its Plano office, according to a notice the company provided to the Texas Workforce Commission. Some of those employees work remotely from out of state, according to the letter.

The notice said the layoffs were caused by “significant operating losses and cash flow challenges due to unforeseen historical adverse market conditions for the mortgage lending industry, including unanticipated market volatility.”

Additionally, the notice said recent efforts to obtain funding that could have prevented the layoff have been unsuccessful.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click to read the full story from our partner The Dallas Morning News.