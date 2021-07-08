Plano

Plano Middle School Employee Arrested on Child Indecency Charges: Police

The 25-year-old McKinney man was arrested after a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages, police said.

generic-plano-police-car-081
NBC 5 News

A 25-year-old McKinney man and former Plano ISD employee was arrested on two counts of child indecency, Plano police said Wednesday.

Police said officers received a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages via social media from Khmaree McCray, 25, on June 10.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After an investigation, a Plano detective obtained an arrest warrant for McCray, who police said is an employee at Haggard Middle School.

Khmaree McCray, 25, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of indecency with a child, Plano police said.

The McKinney man was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged on two counts of indecency with a child, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

snakes 8 hours ago

Emergency Room Director Urges Vigilance Amid Spike in Snake Bites

Denton 10 hours ago

Deadly Crash Closes Loop 288 in Denton Wednesday Night

In a letter to families Wednesday, Haggard Middle School principal Shauna Koehne said McCray is no longer an employee of Plano ISD and described his former job as a "paraprofessional support staff member."

McCray is currently being held at a local jail under a $55,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us