A 25-year-old McKinney man and former Plano ISD employee was arrested on two counts of child indecency, Plano police said Wednesday.

Police said officers received a report of a juvenile receiving inappropriate messages via social media from Khmaree McCray, 25, on June 10.

After an investigation, a Plano detective obtained an arrest warrant for McCray, who police said is an employee at Haggard Middle School.

The McKinney man was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged on two counts of indecency with a child, police said.

In a letter to families Wednesday, Haggard Middle School principal Shauna Koehne said McCray is no longer an employee of Plano ISD and described his former job as a "paraprofessional support staff member."

McCray is currently being held at a local jail under a $55,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.