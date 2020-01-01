Plano

Plano Man Dies After Being Hit by His Own Truck

A Plano man is dead after being hit by his own truck on New Year's Eve.

According to police, the 64-year-old man was backing out of his steep driveway at about 11:20 p.m. when he, for some reason, stopped and got out of his vehicle.

Police said when the man walked behind his vehicle the truck began to roll, striking him and causing him to fall and hit his head.

A passerby found the man and, noticing the head trauma, called the police to report a shooting.

Investigators said the man, who appears to have left the truck in gear, died at the scene.

