Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute.

Plano police are still investigating the confrontation.

Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole through his fence.

“He came out and pointed a gun right at me and fired two shots,” said Bolton, who was recently released from the hospital.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

On the night of Sept. 18, Bolton said his wife and he received frantic calls from their neighbor who has a child with a man identified by police as Caleb Thomas Humphrey.

“[She was] crying hysterically and I could hear him yelling and screaming in the background,” said Bolton. “I told her to get the baby and come over to my house and get away from him. She said he wouldn’t let her leave the garage.”

Bolton said he and a friend rushed over to help get the woman to safety. Bolton called for his wife who managed to grab the child and take her to their house.

The men stayed and demanded Humphrey let the woman leave. Bolton admitted things got tense as they repeatedly impeded the garage door from being closed.

It was about 9 p.m. when Bolton said he did not see Humphrey clearly since he was standing inside the laundry room next to the garage.

“While she’s getting her stuff out [of her car], he comes back, opens the door with a gun and yells on his cellphone to 911: ‘three masked men were charging him and he felt threatened and he just fired two rounds,” said Bolton.

Police say Humphrey admitted to opening fire after feeling threatened.

“There’s no indication that the shooting victim was inside the garage or anywhere else or even trying to make entry,” said Plano Police Det. Jesse Minton.

One shot missed, according to police. The second hit Bolton on his side.

“I felt like, I just looked for flames on my stomach. It burned so bad,” he said.

Bolton said the woman and his friend helped him back to his yard before his wife called 911.

Police later arrested Humphrey for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

With a prior misdemeanor conviction for possession of marijuana, Humphrey got his bond lowered from $75,000 to $40,000, according to online court records.

NBC 5 reached out to Humphrey’s attorney who had no comment.

The woman has since filed a protective order against Humphrey, according to online records. She also posted her support for Bolton on social media.

While the Boltons insist this incident stems from a history of unreported domestic disputes, police urge residents to use caution.

“It’s good that people still want to step in and help their neighbors and try to do what’s right, but just be aware that sometimes these things spiral out of control, especially when you’re dealing with family units,” said Minton. “Even on something like this that would start as small as this seems to be, when you’re walking a person from one house to another, if you feel like there’s been a history of domestic violence or a history of possible escalating, call the police department. That’s what we’re here for.”

Though the 54-year-old suffered serious injuries, particularly to his intestines, he says he would do it again.

“I’d do the exact same thing. I didn’t do it for me. I don’t like the word ‘hero.’ I did it because I genuinely care for that family and I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute,” said Bolton. “People in that situation have to have ‘big brother’ to stand up for them.”

Bolton’s wife says that’s just the kind of person he is.

“He’s a very selfless person,” she said. “Pretty lucky to have him for a neighbor because he would do the same thing tomorrow.”

Bolton is unable to work for now. The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical costs.