Plano

Plano Man Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault After Hourslong Standoff

Mahmoud Dessouky was taken into custody after about eight hours of negotiations, police said

A man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault after he was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff Friday at a Plano home, police say.

Officers responding to a domestic violence report were flagged down by the victim who reported a sexual assault. The victim told police that the suspect, Mahmoud Dessouky, was still inside a residence on Haning Drive, and was armed.

Police said that they tried multiple times to contact Dessouky, 43, but that he refused to cooperate.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and other units also went to the scene and Dessouky was taken into custody after about eight hours of negotiations, police said.

Dessouky of Plano has been charged with aggravated sex assault and is in the Collin County detention center.

He is also being held on warrants related to possession of a controlled substance and violating bond or a protective order two or more times within 12 months, according to jail records.

This article tagged under:

Plano
