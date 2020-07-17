Plano

Plano ISD to Start School Year in Fully Virtual Learning Environment

The first day of school will remain August 12, and remote learning will be in effect through Labor Day

Plano ISD is starting the school year on Aug. 12 in a fully virtual learning environment.

According to Plano ISD, the school district made the decision in light of the rapidly changing situation regarding COVID-19.

Plano ISD said the decision was made out of concern for the safety and health of all students and staff.

The first day of school will remain August 12, and remote learning will be in effect through Labor Day, Plano ISD said.

According to the school district, after a faculty work day scheduled for Sept. 8, families who did not select the remote learning option will transition to the face-to-face learning environments at their assigned campus on September 9.

Instruction will continue online for those students who selected PISD School@Home, the school district's remote learning option.

