Plano ISD Superintendent to Retire at End of School Year

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser has announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Bonser is the ninth North Texas superintendent to recently announce plans to leave their district.

Bonser says she is retiring "in order to spend more time with family at a critical time."

Bonser has spent 33 years in public education, 25 of which have been at the Plano ISD.

She was appointed interim deputy superintendent in 2017 before being appointed superintendent in March 2018.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa says he will step down from his post leading the state’s second-largest school system by the end of this year.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says he'll retire at the end of his current contract, which is two years away.

Richardson ISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept Superintendent Jeannie Stone’s resignation in December.

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Ryder Warren, has submitted his retirement notice, effective June 30, 2022.

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers announced his plans to retire in November, effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Desoto ISD Superintendent D'Andre Weaver submitted a letter of resignation to the district in November.

HEB ISD Superintendent Steven Chapman announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year last month.

Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year last month.

“Balancing work and family has always been important to me, but never more so than now that my sister is dealing with a critical illness.” Mrs. Bonser said. “Retiring will allow me the opportunity to help and support my family,” Bonser said in a press release.

The Plano ISD school board is expected to officially accept Mrs. Bonser’s letter indicating her anticipated retirement and resignation at an upcoming emergency called meeting where they will also determine the district’s process for selecting the next Plano ISD superintendent.