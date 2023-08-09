Plano ISD starts new programs & opens arts complex this school year

Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams showed off the district's new Fine Arts Center opening for students this school year. A massive complex where theater, dance and music students can show off their work, in a facility that rivals a professional complex.

"Our students, they want to come to school not just to learn but to be engaged, involved. Our fine arts students are some of the best in the country," said Williams. "They've been doing that at the cafeterias stage at their campuses or we've had to rent out spaces. "

The new center is one of several changes for Plano ISD this school year. Students will also see new playgrounds and junior and senior high schools are becoming more aligned in the work they're doing. But, the biggest thing is the district taking feedback from parents, students and staff to chart a course that better reflects their wishes.

"Students need to have a learning environment and learning experience that prepares them for the next level or it just prepares them you know taking the knowledge from the classroom and putting it into practice," she said.

The district is partnering this year with Plano's own Toni and Guy hairdressing academy this year. High schoolers can now enroll in a two-year program on cosmetology and the operations of such businesses.

The district is planning to do more of this as they're designing a career and tech center, something Plano has never offered but students are asking for, to get hands-on experience.

"It's preparing our students not just with the content but with the experience of what they've learned. And I was one of those students, it's how I paid my way through college. So making sure our kids are prepared is one of our main goals," said Williams.

Post-pandemic the district says overall students are well on the path of normalcy, so there are no district-wide plans to focus on any catchup work but working with individual students in need. The district is doubling down on the extras hoping to create a place that students want to be a part of, to not just learn, but have fun.