Plano ISD School Board Sends New Letter to Parents About Bullying Investigation

The Plano Independent School District will work to complete an investigation into allegations of bullying against a young student within "10 district business days," according to a letter to parents from the school board.

The investigation relates to an incident in which a 13-year-old boy said he was forced by classmates to drink urine at a sleepover at another student's house.

"We support this important investigation, which is well underway," the Plano ISD school board said in a statement. "Due to federal legal restrictions regarding the confidentiality of student information, Plano ISD is unable to release specific student information, including disciplinary actions. We can assure you that the appropriate measures have been taken to protect the victim and to investigate this matter from the district’s authority."

Click here to read the full letter.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The board reiterated the school district's "dedication to caring for all students and staff members" and said it had taken specific actions in the investigation in accordance with state law and district policy.

Those actions included providing notification of the incident to the parents and guardians of all those involved, initiating an investigation, and working to conclude the investigation "within 10 district business days."

Plano police are also investigating and some activists have called for the allegations to investigated as a federal hate crime.