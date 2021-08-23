Plano ISD Passes Temporary Mask Mandate, With Exception

The Plano Independent School District is among the latest to require masks for students and staff, though they are allowing some parents the opportunity to opt out.

During an emergency meeting Monday the school board passed the mandate 6-1 after hearing from nearly 100 people on both sides of the issue.

"Your business is education. You have not been elected to make health care decisions for my family or take away my freedom of choice for my children and what's right. You've got loud voices here parroting freedom but freedom to choose does not mean you have the freedom to infect me or my children. I wear a mask to protect you. You wear a mask to protect me. It's about the most American thing we can all do," one attendee said.

The mandate goes into effect for the district's roughly 4,000 employees and 50,000 students on Thursday and will remain in effect until Sept. 24 or until there's a change in the guidance either locally or as the result of ongoing litigation related to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has promised to sue any school district that violated the governor's orders.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, the board's decision allowed for exceptions to the mask mandate, including for medical or philosophical reasons.