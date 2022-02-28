Plano ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

Just over a month after Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year the district has named her deputy as her replacement.

Teresa Williams, the district's current deputy superintendent, was named the lone finalist for superintendent by a unanimous vote of the school board Monday morning.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, Williams has served as Plano ISD’s deputy superintendent for the past four years and previously served as the deputy superintendent in Lubbock ISD. She began her education career as a Spanish teacher in Garland ISD, the paper said.

"I cannot think of a higher honor than you entrusting me with the privilege of serving as your next superintendent," Williams said at a special board meeting Monday, according to the paper.

Bonser, who was appointed superintendent in March 2018, announced in January that after 33 years in public education, including 25 years in the Plano ISD, she was retiring "in order to spend more time with family at a critical time."

“Balancing work and family has always been important to me, but never more so than now that my sister is dealing with a critical illness,” Bonser said. “Retiring will allow me the opportunity to help and support my family."

Bonser is expected to remain in her position until the end of the school year.

Though Williams has been named the lone finalist for the job, state law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before a superintendent can officially be hired.