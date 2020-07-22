Plano ISD Hosting Back-To-School Fairs, Handing Out Free Supplies

Plano ISD is hosting free back-to-school fairs to provide students and families with resources and essentials for the coming school year.

The events will offer school supplies and information about the transportation assistance program and the physical and mental health assistance programs.

Here are the dates and locations of Plano ISD's Back-to-School Fairs:

East Feeder Schools at Williams High School on Tuesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Central Feeder Schools at Carpenter Middle School on Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Feeder Schools at Renner Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families will receive a backpack filled with school supplies for each student as well as vendor bags full of coupons, vouchers, and information from community agencies and Plano ISD departments.

The drive-thru distribution of the supplies will be “contactless," and items will be distributed while supplies last.

Immunizations and vision tests will also be available.