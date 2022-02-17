Plano ISD Asks Community for Input in Search for Next Superintendent

Plano ISD is asking residents for input on the qualities they would like to see in the district’s next superintendent.
According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the school board began the process of finding a new leader after Superintendent Sara Bonser announced her retirement on Jan. 26.
The online community survey is open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. It may be completed in English or Spanish.
Bonser will retire at the end of the current school year. In a district news release, she said she was leaving her role to deal with family matters.
To read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website, click here.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News