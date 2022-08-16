Plano ISD Approves Nearly $1.5B Bond Proposal To Be Voted on This Fall

Plano ISD’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to call a bond election come fall that would allow for nearly $1.5 billion in improvements for the district.

The decision comes after a 2-year assessment of the district's facilities to determine needs, many of which were found to be critical.

Come November, voters will be asked whether they want to approve a bond for $1,495,638,000 to address growing demand and to fix and replace aging facilities.

Also, as is top of mind for many heading into the new school year, the bond would provide for several safety and security upgrades including new security camera infrastructure, shatter-resistant window film, centralized emergency operations along with two-way radio replacements and alarm panel upgrades.

Altogether, they're improvements that some trustees suggested are needed to compete with neighboring districts.

“I really, really have spent a lot of time trying to get over my own concerns about can we stick within the 20 years or stick within that tax growth and maintain that conservative nature of how we pay for this, while at the same understanding and just my own conviction that I don't want to be comparable, I want to be excellent,” said trustee Lauren Tyra.

Next, the district will launch a bond website to help the community fully understand all that this would cover before they head to the polls this fall.