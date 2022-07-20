Plano House Explodes, No Injuries Reported

A Plano home exploded Wednesday, Plano Fire Department officials confirm to NBC 5.

The explosion happened at the 3700 block of Shantara Lane. No one was home at the time of the explosion and no injuries have been reported.

At this time, the electricity and gas in the area are shut off. Plano first responders are currently checking the stability of the residence. There is no other damage to surrounding properties.

This story is developing.

