Plano Fire-Rescue Team Rescues Cat

One lucky cat has nine more reasons to celebrate after being rescued from a fire Monday morning.

The Plano Fire-Rescue crew responded to an early morning house fire on Monday.

Once respondents arrived, the Plano FR team found the garage fully engulfed in flames and the house full of smoke.

Officials say the team quickly knocked down the fire as a search crew looked through the home.

During their search, Plano FR located and removed the family's cat, treating it for any possible injuries from the fire.

Following the fire, the team share photos in a Facebook post of awaiting firefighters who administered life-saving oxygen to the family's fur baby.

No other injuries were reported and the cat is on its way to recovery.