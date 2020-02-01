Plano Fire-Rescue First Responder Dies of Natural Causes

A Plano Fire-Rescue firefighter and paramedic died Friday surrounded by family after a lengthy hospital stay, fire officials say.

A family member found Phillipe Casey Talley, 46, unconscious and unresponsive Jan. 8 at his Farmersville home. 8. He was taken to Medical City McKinney, where he remained in the ICU.

Talley died Friday morning of natural causes with his family by his side. Fire department personnel were also present and were providing a silent watch, a fire service tradition, fire officials said.

Firefighters will remain with him providing a silent guard until he is interred.

Talley began his career in fire service with the Denison Fire Department in 2003, where he was promoted to driver operator. He was hired as a firefighter and paramedic for Plano Fire-Rescue in June 2007, and served out of the department's Fire Station 6.

Talley is survived by his wife, Julie, a daughter and a son.

Talley's visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Hurst's Fielder-Baker Funeral Home at 107 North Washington St. in Farmersville. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge at 316 Highway 78 North in Blue Ridge.