Plano Fire Officials Investigating Overnight Warehouse Fire

A Plano warehouse is damaged it caught fire early Monday morning.

Plano Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the Ewing Irrigation and Landscape warehouse at 1309 Capitol Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.

Officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a large pile of pallets and other debris on fire next to the building. Heavy smoke was coming from the pile of debris.

The blaze eventually extended to the roof of the building, causing roofing materials to catch fire.

Crews contained the fire to the exterior of the building, but there was heavy smoke inside the building. After ventilating the smoke from inside the building, firefighters did not find any fire inside.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.