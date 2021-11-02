Plano Fire Chief Announces Move to City Hall

The fire chief of Plano appears to be on the move but just a by a few blocks.

Sam Greif announced on social media Monday night that he will be the city's new Deputy City Manager over public safety. Greif says he's never seen himself as anything but a firefighter but looks forward to the new opportunity.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"It will be forty years on January 3rd, 2022 that I began my EMS career and a few years later became a firefighter. The journey has been incredible and the friendships and relationships will last until I go to heaven," Greif wrote in a Facebook post.

The chief says "the transition is still fluid" and will share details later.

He'll replace Greg Rushin who will retire in January.