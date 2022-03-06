Plano Demonstration Held in Solidarity with Ukraine

The stories coming out of Ukraine are harrowing. Here in North Texas, demonstrations continue in a show of solidarity.

The Ukrainian flag and national colors were on full display at Warren Sports Complex in Plano for those fighting and suffering abroad, and for those here in North Texas holding out hope for loved ones.

Kateryna Volik says these demonstrations and others over the past several days have been deeply personal. Her parents are in hiding. Her siblings are now displaced.

“Everything is destroyed. You cannot go anywhere. There is no food, there is no water,” Volik said. “My two older sisters, they were able to escape from Ukraine, but it took them four days to reach the Poland border.”

The stories and images coming out of Ukraine have moved people to tears and protests. The march on Sunday was organized in 48 hours by Roman Talis who was raised in Ukraine.

“My heart is bleeding with pain,” he said. “But on the other side of my heart, I have a bright spot to see all the people around the world, around especially Texas, come together in such a big way.”

This gathering was about visibility – making sure, in our fast-paced world, that Ukraine remains at the forefront.

“A lot of bloodshed on the streets of Ukraine. He is not discriminating. He is bombarding everything possible. Schools, childcare, roads, airports,” said Talis.

Volik said standing shoulder-to-shoulder with others gives her the hope she so desperately needs.

“I lost my sleep,” she said. “Today is day number eleven. And I’m here because that’s the only thing I can do for my family.”

For information on how to help visit https://www.state.gov/united-with-ukraine/