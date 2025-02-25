Plano leading push to reduce DART funding at Texas Legislature

The city of Plano says it wants better service from DART, including adding a version of on-demand shuttle service to meet the needs of the largest city in Collin County.

However, Mayor John Muns told NBC 5 this week needed change isn't happening quick enough within the transit agency, which is why he's also supporting legislation filed this month in Austin reducing the 1-cent dedicated sales tax contribution by 25%.

"We've got to rightsize this formula," Muns said. "We're only asking for a 25% discount of our subsidy."

For Plano, that equals $27.5 million of a budgeted $110 million it sends to DART annually based on how much sales tax revenue that 1-cent produces.

The dedicated 1-cent of sales tax revenue that each of 13-member cities contribute has funded DART since its creation by the Texas Legislature in 1983.

House Bill 3187 filed by Plano Rep. Matt Shaheen and Senate Bill 1557 filed by state Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney would allow DART's 13-member cities to lower their contribution levels.

Muns said a report commissioned by the legislature for an accounting of member cities contributions found Plano put $109 million in but received only $44 million in services from DART.

"We can’t afford to continue to be a part of DART at the full penny and getting the service that we’re getting. It’s just, it’s not going to work," Muns said.

DART says the proposed legislation would amount to "devastating cuts" to the regional transportation agency.

Jeamy Molina, chief communications officer with DART, said Tuesday the agency has worked in recent years to improve reliability, security and cleanliness for customers.

"Every dollar is spoken for," Molina said. “We can’t continue the work we have now with 75% of our revenue.”

Molina said DART has met with leaders from six member cities which passed resolutions last year reflecting a desire to lower their contributions to the agency, citing dissatisfaction with service.

From those conversations, Molina says cities said they wanted more flexible transit options, including possible expansion of microtransit options, including an expansion of Go-Link.

"None of that is possible when you see this type of reduction in a bill like this," Molina said.

Paxton told NBC 5 in a statement Tuesday she filed the legislation to provide a remedy for cities that contribute more to DART than they receive in services.

"It is critical that we ensure transparency with taxpayer dollars," Paxton said.

Muns added Plano will still be the second largest sales-tax contributor to DART if the legislation is approved and believes a lower contribution level could make other municipalities not currently in DART consider opting in.

He said DART can continue growing even with a reduced contribution from current member cities.

"Yes, it’s incumbent upon DART to grow, I don’t know that its Plano’s responsibility to be a part of that,” Muns said. “But Plano does need the ability to afford to be in DART.”