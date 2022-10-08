Plano Concert Raises Support and Awareness for Ukraine

Through fun, shopping and music, Plano families gathered Saturday night to be transported 6,000 miles to Ukraine, a country rich with culture and desperately in need of support seven months into a Russian invasion.

"My soul and my heart is bleeding,” said Tamara Velsher.

A native of Odessa, Velsher organized the "United for Peace" concert featuring Ukrainian musicians to raise money for those struggling in her war-torn homeland.

She also hoped to spark a conversation, not only about the need for peace but the importance of worldwide support.

"There is no security in any country. There is no guarantee that the war will not hit another continent or other cities or other places,” she said.

It's a message after President Biden privately told democrats at a fundraiser that Putin's recent rhetoric could mean a nuclear crisis not seen for 60 years.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” said Biden. “Putin is not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Similarly, in an interview yesterday, President Zelensky called on the world to act now, saying the current threat from Russia is a "risk for the whole planet."

Though the White House has denied any imminent threat, Velsher encouraged her neighbors that now more than ever, it's essential for people of all nationalities to unite.

"Together, only together, we're strong. Together we can help, and together we will win,” said Velsher.