Plano

Plano City Council to Vote on Allowing Backyard Chickens

Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted in August to change the city’s zoning ordinance as a first step to allowing hens

By The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

The Plano City Council plans to vote Monday night on whether to allow residents to keep chickens in their backyards.

The council will be responsible for pecking out the details, such as how many a resident could own.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Supporters have long advocated for backyard hens, including U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, who as a state senator in 2017 laid out a bill to prevent cities from banning them.

Read more from The Dallas Morning News for what you should know if the council votes in favor of the change.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin Countybackyard chickens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us