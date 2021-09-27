Plano City Council to Vote on Allowing Backyard Chickens

The Plano City Council plans to vote Monday night on whether to allow residents to keep chickens in their backyards.

The council will be responsible for pecking out the details, such as how many a resident could own.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Supporters have long advocated for backyard hens, including U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, R-Plano, who as a state senator in 2017 laid out a bill to prevent cities from banning them.

Read more from The Dallas Morning News for what you should know if the council votes in favor of the change.