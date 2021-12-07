Plano City Council to Decide on Haggard Farms Development Proposal

A new mixed-use development proposal on land owned by one of Plano's oldest families could get the green light Tuesday night.

The Plano City Council will review the plan for the project on Haggard Farms at a meeting Tuesday night. The land has been in the Haggard family since 1856.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“Our goal is to have a signature development all over the farm. We don't want anything that is detrimental to anybody," Rutledge Haggard said at a Plano Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last month.

He sought to reassure residents who voiced concerns about the development plan, which consists of entertainment and green space, a hotel, a restaurant, commercial buildings and housing.

Some residents don’t want to see apartments and said they were concerned about traffic and congestion in Plano.

"This proposal represents another divisive shot at the homeowners and taxpayers of our city,” said one resident at the Planning and Zoning meeting in November.

At one point, former city council candidate Steve Lavine, who sits on the board of the Avignon Windhaven Homeowners Association, was against the project -- the development is adjacent to Haggard Farms. But after seeing other plans, he said this is the best they will get.

“We have in fact seen ones that are much denser, include far more apartments, far more office development, far less green space,” Lavine said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan by a 5-to-3 vote. The Plano City Council gets the final say Tuesday at 7 p.m.