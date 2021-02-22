Plano-Based Food Pantry Set to Serve Thousands Monday

A Plano-based food pantry says it expects to provide food, water and other essentials to more than 4,000 people who remain in need following last week's historic winter storm.

In a news release, Minnie's Food Pantry said 4,217 people registered in advance of the organization's "Emergency Response Giveaway."

Cars began lining up for the event -- from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. well before dawn, the organization said.

“Last week’s storm took us all by surprise. No matter how well you may have prepared, no one was expecting to be left without electricity for days or have their homes flooded after having pipes burst. And to still have millions of households without access to clean drinking water is a problem in and of itself," founder Cheryl Jackson said in the release. "We have received calls from people in need of just a meal because they cannot food or water at their local grocery stores and we must respond to their cry."

According to the organization's website, each family will receive a food box, Hello Fresh meal kit and one case of water, while supplies last.

More: https://minniesfoodpantry.org