Plano apartments catch fire, firefighters on the scene

Plano firefighters are fighting a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex located near the intersection of Independence Parkway and Spring Creek.

Plano Fire told NBC 5 they were called to an apartment complex and that everyone got out of the building and there have been no reported injuries on Monday afternoon.

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead the Hunters Glen Apartments on the 6400 block on Roundrock Trail as firefighters battled the fire. Flames were seen burning through a partially collapsed roof of a two-story building.

Several people were seen gathering in the green space behind one of the buildings.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and a damage estimate has not yet been determined.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.