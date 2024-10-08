Plano among top safest and easiest US cities to drive in, report says

Some U.S. metropolitan cities boast better drivers than others, while some in the Lone Star State have landed on the nation's list of best and worst cities to drive in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

Researchers compared 100 major cities and ranked them using 30 metrics across four categories: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. This includes data ranging from average gas prices to annual traffic congestion per auto commuter hours to the likelihood of vehicle accidents.

Results from the study showed Corpus Christi and Plano are the best cities in Texas to drive in.

In the report, WalletHub said Corpus Christi is the third-best city to drive in due to its low costs. It has the cheapest gas, is tied for seventh-cheapest for purchasing a new vehicle, and ranks 11th for additional vehicle operating costs.

The city also has the best-maintained bridges and ranks 39th for road quality. Residents enjoy the seventh-lowest average commute times and fourth-lowest hours spent in congested traffic annually. Corpus Christi also excels in safety, with nearly 99% of adults wearing seatbelts and having the seventh-lowest accident likelihood.

Plano, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, landed 10th overall. Nationwide, Plano ranks 13th for safety, 28th for purchasing a new vehicle, 37th for traffic congestion, and 40th for vehicle operating costs.

Other U.S. cities that landed in the top 10 best cities for drivers included Raleigh, NC. (#1), Boise, IN. (#2), Greensboro, NC. (#4), Jacksonville, Fla. (#5), Orlando, Fla. (#6), Scottsdale, AZ. (#7), Wichita, KS. (#8) and Tampa, Fla. (#9).

Other DFW-area cities that made the top 50 are Arlington (#19), Garland (#27), Fort Worth (#34), and Irving (#38).

The city of Dallas found itself close to the opposite end of the list, from best to worst, ranking 60th overall.

According to WalletHub's study, Dallas is the 12th-worst state in the U.S. for road safety (#88). Dallas ranked 17th regarding access to a new car. It also ranked 31st for auto repair costs and 69th for traffic jams.

The report added that Garland was among the top five cities nationwide with the most auto-repair shops per capita. It also found that Irving is the fifth city with the fewest car wash per capita.

The other Texas cities that made the list are Lubbock (#17), El Paso (#22), Laredo (#28), Austin (#29), San Antonio (#47), and Houston (#64).

“Car prices have gone up significantly over the past few years, and gas remains expensive going into the summer travel season," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

"Living in one of the best cities to drive in can make owning and maintaining a car much cheaper. However, costs aren’t the only factors that matter; the best cities for drivers also minimize commute times and traffic congestion, have accident rates well below the national average, and keep their roads in good condition.”

The complete study, methodology, and expert questions are on WalletHub's site.