Plano 15-year-old killed in crash on dirt bike, police say

Police believe the crash occurred because the dirt bike did not have headlights and was not suitable for public roads

A Plano Vines High School student died in a fatal collision between his dirt bike and a truck in North Plano, police say.

Police officers and fire personnel responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Roundrock Trail and Landershire Lane on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the teen riding the dirt bike crashed into the front of a stopped truck.

Further investigation found that the bike did not have a front headlamp and was not made for public roads, which police believe was a major cause of the collision.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district did not release the student's name.

It's unclear whether someone was in the truck involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured. The Plano Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Plano ISD said they are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of a student and are supplying additional counselors to the victim's high school to provide emotional support for students and staff.

