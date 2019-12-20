How to Plan Ahead During This Record-Breaking Travel Season

Hitting the road or the skies for the holidays? Friday marks the busiest travel day leading up to Christmas.

About 50 million people are expected to go through airports nationwide in the coming days.

As of Friday, airports in the Pacific Northwest were having issues with delays or cancellations. New York JFK airport also saw some slowdowns due to volume.

More than 115 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more from their homes beginning this weekend through Jan. 1, according to AAA. That's the highest travel volume for the end of the year holiday season since AAA began tracking those numbers in 2000.

So far on Friday morning, conditions at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were running smoothly with no major delays.

Click here to follow TSA wait times and flight updates at Dallas Love Field.

Click here to see the flight status of flights departing DFW International Airport.

If you're flying out soon, check the nation's 'Misery Map' by FlightAware to know how your destination airport is shaping up for delays.

Give yourself some time to get through the TSA lines, which are expected to be busy.

"It's Christmas! You gotta keep a positive attitude, we'll be fine," said Nancy Caldemeyer, who is headed to New York City from Love Field Friday morning.

Traveler Kathleen Howard was heading out to Southern California with her dog, Finn.

"I'm traveling to San Diego so luckily no snow there! So far it's been a really easy process, I think everyone is starting to roll in," she said. "I think everyone just seems in a good mood and just thankful for all the people who are here working so that we get to go see our families."

The McCown family was traveling in a group of five through Dallas Love Field Friday morning, en route to New York.

"We started really early. Started over the summer planning where we were going and what we were doing, and my sister and I got on top of it and made an itinerary," who will be taking the little ones to go ice skating and see the Rockettes.

We pulled together some reports across the country to see where your trouble spots are for flying and driving once you're there.

FRIDAY

Texas: NBC 5's forecast calls for rain across parts of the state

Oregon & Washington: Heavy rain and mountain snow could slow down traveling if you're headed to the Pacific Northwest.

South Florida: Heavy rain could affect travelers going to the Miami area.

SATURDAY

Pacific Northwest: Once again a trouble spot due to heavy snow

Northern California: Possible delays due to snow in some areas

Northern Gulf Coast: Heavy rain expected

MONDAY