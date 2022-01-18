Plane Runs Off McKinney Runway, Ends Up in Dry Reservoir

The pilot of a single-engine plane is receiving medical treatment after running off the runway at McKinney National Airport Tuesday morning.

"The plane’s sole occupant was transported for further medical care, though the injuries are believed to be minor," airport officials said.

Airport officials said no distress call was made prior to landing and that it's not yet clear why the plane left the runway and ended up in a reservoir.

Video from Texas SkyRanger shows the plane in a dry reservoir on the northeast side of the airport with extensive damage to the landing gear, engine and cowling. There were no other obvious signs of damage to the aircraft.

The plane, a single-engine1982 Beechcraft V35B, departed Victoria Regional Airport at 9:29 a.m. and landed at McKinney at 11:02 a.m, according to data from FlightAware.

Airport officials said the airport is open and the runway is operational.