Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dallas Road

A pilot made an emergency landing two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Agency confirmed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched at 2:51 p.m. Saturday after the plane reportedly landed on Kiest Boulevard in South Dallas.

When responders arrived, they found the aircraft near Ledbetter Drive. According to the responding Battalion Chief, there were two occupants inside the plane, a husband and wife. They did not have any injuries.

Before landing on the roadway, the pilot struck some utility lines and a road sign. It did not hit any vehicles.

This story is developing