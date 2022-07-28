Small Plane Crashes Into Trees Near Dallas Executive Airport

A small single-engine plane came down south of Dallas Executive Airport Thursday afternoon.

The plane came down in a treed area near Pastor Bailey Drive and Red Bird Lane, about a half-mile south of the airport, at about 2:37 p.m.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the pilot was the only person onboard and is conscious and alert. DFR said the pilot is being taken to the hospital though they didn't elaborate any further on the pilot's condition.

The plane's fuel bladder was intact, DFR said, and there were no other structures damaged.

