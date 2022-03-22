Plan to Help Tarrant County Residents with Delinquent Property Taxes

In a new program announced Tuesday, Tarrant County residents will now be able to receive help with paying off their housing debt.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, eligible property owners can apply for assistance with delinquent property taxes.

"The release of these funds is very timely and has already helped taxpayers in a test county in Texas, and Tarrant is an early adopter to benefit our taxpayers," said Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess.

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), the program can help qualified homeowners avoid foreclosure associated with financial hardship during the height of the pandemic.

All information is submitted to and approved by, TDHCA and can be used to cover delinquent property taxes and mortgage payments.

Homeowners can apply for up to $25,000 which can also be used to cover eligible court costs, abstract fees, and other suit-related fees.

"Please apply online today if you qualify before the program ends or runs out of money," said Burgess.

To qualify for assistance, the following guidelines and required documents include:

Have evidence of delinquency (delinquent tax statement, notice from tax attorney)

Be late on one or more payments: property tax, mortgage, property insurance, HOA/Condo fees

Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median Income (AMI) or 100% of the median income for the U.S., whichever is greater

Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence with an existing homestead exemption in place with the Appraisal District

Experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 (lost income or increased expenses resulting from the pandemic)

Include an approved form of ID, driver's license, Social Security Card, Military ID, State ID, birth certificate

Verified income statement (W2, IRS Form 1099, tax return, pay stub, employer attestation)

For more information, go to www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com or call 833-651-3874.