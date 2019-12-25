Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed, Shot on the Job

A Dallas pizza delivery driver has found new hope this Christmas after being robbed and shot while on the job.

The robbery happened over the weekend.

Dallas police are investigating but the robbers are still on the loose.

Francisco Camacho is spending the holidays at home, recovering after being shot in the stomach.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. last Saturday in the 2200 block of Dancliff Drive, south of Kiest Park in Dallas, according to police.

The bullet came close to hitting Camacho’s spinal cord and will have to remain in place as it is too dangerous to remove.

The 49-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver says he left his car running and dropped off a pizza when he noticed a car pull up in front of his car.

He felt he was about to get robbed so he tried to walk to his car, but he says a young man quickly got out of the car and pointed a gun at him demanding money and the keys in Spanish and then English.

Camacho says he tried to move away and even held up his pizza bag thinking the black gun with a red tip was really a taser.

He says the suspect then shot him.

The victim says he heard a young woman yelling at the suspect for them to leave.

The two took off, one driving away in the victim’s car: a 2015 blue Nissan Sentra.

The victim says he’s especially upset at how young the robber looked, in his early 20s.

Camacho says it’s upsetting that someone so young is wasting their life away when they could have a bright future.

But he admits he let his guard down as he was about to finish his workday and urges all food delivery drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.

Camacho also points out delivery drivers like him rarely carry more than $20 cash.

Camacho works part-time at the pizza restaurant and full-time in a warehouse driving a forklift.

He expects he won’t be able to return to work for a few months.

His family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs associated with the robbery.