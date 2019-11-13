Kaufman ISD Cancels Classes After Water Main Break

Kaufman ISD is canceling classes at all of its schools Wednesday due to a water main break. The broken pipe cut off water to part of the city overnight, officials say.

Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye said a water line between 12 and 16 inches in diameter broke Tuesday night, leaving homes and businesses south of U.S. 175 without water until repairs are completed.

Engineers are blaming the cold weather as the likely cause of the break, Slye said.

Slye said crews have been working through the night to make repairs, which have been taking longer than expected. Repairs are expected to be finished by noon.

Slye noted it will several hours for the system to regain water pressure once repairs are completed.