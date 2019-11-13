Kaufman ISD Cancels Classes After Water Main Break

Engineers blame the cold weather for causing the water main break

1160465078
picture alliance via Getty Image

Kaufman ISD is canceling classes at all of its schools Wednesday due to a water main break. The broken pipe cut off water to part of the city overnight, officials say.

Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye said a water line between 12 and 16 inches in diameter broke Tuesday night, leaving homes and businesses south of U.S. 175 without water until repairs are completed.

Engineers are blaming the cold weather as the likely cause of the break, Slye said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

Slye said crews have been working through the night to make repairs, which have been taking longer than expected. Repairs are expected to be finished by noon.

Slye noted it will several hours for the system to regain water pressure once repairs are completed.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us