Police arrested an alleged pimp who drove a 14-year-old girl from Central Texas to Arlington for prostitution and abandoned her in a hotel.

LaQuincy Jamal Addison, 31, of Killeen, faces a charge of sex trafficking and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Addison was arrested on June 1. Details of the investigation were just released in court documents.

The investigation started May 3 when officers received a report of a runaway girl who was “stranded” at the Super 8 by Wyndam Arlington Near AT&T Stadium hotel in the 2700 block of East Abram Street.

She contacted her parents and they called police.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they couldn’t find her. But witnesses said they believed the room was being used for prostitution. A search the following day found evidence of that, police said.

Hotel receipts show the room was rented by Addison, according to police.

NBC 5 News

Detectives later tracked down the girl and she told them in a voluntary interview that Addison asked her to prostitute for him, promising she would, “make a lot of money,” police said. She said he drove her from her hometown in Central Texas to Arlington, and then he left her at the hotel without giving her a penny.

When investigators questioned Addison after his initial arrest in Mississippi, he denied knowing the girl – even though his Facebook account, which he confirmed was his, had a “complete conversation related to him pimping the victim in Arlington,” police said.

According to the court filings, investigators are trying to identify at least five men who paid for sex with the girl at the Arlington hotel and are seeking to link them through DNA to the crime. The “Johns” could also face felony trafficking charges, police said.

Addison’s attorney, Terrance Downs, did not return an email seeking comment.