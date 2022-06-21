Pilot Point Mayor Arrested on Charge of Soliciting a Minor

Dallas police on Tuesday arrested the mayor of Pilot Point on suspicion of soliciting a minor, the department says.

Matthew McIlravy, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a 2nd-degree felony, Dallas police said.

McIlravy was arrested at the Pilot Point City Hall building, City Manager Britt Lusk said in a statement to NBC 5. "This pending matter is being handled by non-city agencies and the City has no further information or comment," Lusk said.

Dallas police said McIlravy's arrest was the result of a five-month investigation by Dallas police and involved the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Collin County District Attorney's office.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"This ongoing investigation revealed other communications with minors who have not been identified at this time," Dallas police said in a statement.

City of Pilot Point

No further details about the circumstances of his arrest or the case were immediately available.

McIlravy was elected to serve a 3-year term as mayor just last month and had served on the council since 2019, including as mayor pro tem since 2021, the Pilot Point Post-Signal reported. His biography has since been removed from the city's website.

His bail has not been set as of this writing. It's not clear if he is represented by an attorney.

The Denton County city of Pilot Point is located about 20 miles northeast of Denton.