pilot point

Pilot Point HS Evacuated After Threat, Friday Sports Canceled; Police Investigating

High school football and volleyball games were canceled for Friday night

Police in Pilot Point evacuated all students and staff from the Pilot Point High School Friday afternoon after a threat was made at the school.
NBC 5 News

Police in Pilot Point evacuated all students and staff from Pilot Point High School Friday afternoon after a threat was directed at the school.

Officers evacuated everyone to the school's field house and then relocated everyone a second time to the Pilot Point Middle School.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Uniformed police officers were present at all Pilot Point campuses Friday afternoon to assist in safely dismissing students.

The threat forced the school to cancel Friday night's football and volleyball games. The football team was scheduled to host Fort Worth All Saints and the volleyball team was scheduled to play Gainesville.

Officials did not release any details about the threat or say if any particular person or group was targeted. Additionally, police have not said how the threat was received.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

UTSW 24 mins ago

Pediatric Admissions Double January Peak, UTSW Says Hospitalizations Expected to Climb

hurricane ida 43 mins ago

FC Dallas Joins Texas Soccer Clubs in Raising Hurricane Ida Relief Funds

This article tagged under:

pilot pointDenton CountyPilot Point High Schoolpilot point police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us