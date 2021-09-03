Pilot Point HS Evacuated After Threat, Friday Sports Canceled; Police Investigating

Police in Pilot Point evacuated all students and staff from Pilot Point High School Friday afternoon after a threat was directed at the school.

Officers evacuated everyone to the school's field house and then relocated everyone a second time to the Pilot Point Middle School.

Uniformed police officers were present at all Pilot Point campuses Friday afternoon to assist in safely dismissing students.

The threat forced the school to cancel Friday night's football and volleyball games. The football team was scheduled to host Fort Worth All Saints and the volleyball team was scheduled to play Gainesville.

Tonight’s game against Pilot Point has been canceled. Our hearts are with the Bearcat family and their whole community!! ❤️🙏#ProtectTheFamily @PTFSaints_ATH @asesftw @aseschoolalumni @CoachBeck_PTF — All Saints' Football (@PTFSaints_FB) September 3, 2021

Officials did not release any details about the threat or say if any particular person or group was targeted. Additionally, police have not said how the threat was received.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.