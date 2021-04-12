Pilot Makes Belly Landing at Rockwall Municipal Airport

The pilot of a small plane was able to land safely in Rockwall Monday afternoon with the landing gear retracted.

The plane, a twin-engine 1979 Piper PA-44 Seminole, apparently suffered a malfunction where the landing gear did not extend, forcing the pilot to bring the plane down on its belly.

There was no visible damage to the plane's fuselage, though both propellers appeared to have been bent and damaged in the landing.

The plane is registered to a holding company out of Missoula, Montana. It's not immediately clear where the plane was coming from before landing Monday at Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport.

There have been no injuries reported.

While there has not yet been an official statement, it is common for the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate emergency landings.