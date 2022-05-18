Pilot Killed in Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Cleburne: Officials

One person is dead after a small plane crash in a field south of Cleburne, officials said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the single engine, two-seat plane crashed in Johnson County on Tuesday evening.

The crash took place at 4801 South Nolan River Road in Cleburne, officials said.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said one person has been pronounced dead.

According to DPS officials, there were no passengers on board the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, officials said.