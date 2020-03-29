Pilot Dies in Plane Crash Near Mesquite Airport

The pilot and lone occupant of a single-engine plane is dead after the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday from Mesquite Municipal Airport, officials say.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the 15600 block of E. Highway 80 in Sunnyvale -- near the Dallas-Kaufman County line -- according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The plane crashed shortly after it took off from the airport in Mesquite, the FAA said.

The cause of the crash was not known Sunday night.