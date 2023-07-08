Pilot dies in airplane crash outside of Sherman

The pilot and owner of a small airplane died following a crash landing near Sherman on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 9:40 a.m. a 1969 Piper Twin Comanche took off from Aero County Airport in McKinney and crash-landed near the 600 block of FM-697, according to preliminary reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane crashed in a Grayson County field.

The pilot was identified as 69-year-old Paul Edward McBride from Dallas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation. In a statement, the FAA said that only the pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The agency and the NTSB will investigate.