Pilot dies after plane stolen in Addison crashes near Texas-Oklahoma border

A person is dead after a plane was stolen in Collin County and crashed along the Texas-Oklahoma border Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Investigators said a single-engine Cessna 172 was taken from the ATP Flight School in Addison. From there, the plane was flown more than 80 miles northeast toward Paris.

The pilot crashed at about 8:15 p.m. into a field near the Fannin and Lamar county lines, not far from County Road 2180 and Farm-to-Market Road 79 between the towns of Telephone and Direct.

The DPS identified the pilot Thursday as 23-year-old Timothy James Logan of Stokesdale, North Carolina. Logan, officials said, was the only person on board.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It's not immediately clear if the pilot radioed for help or declared an emergency before the crash.

The Texas DPS said the National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into the crash and is being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration.