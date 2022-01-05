Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve after Fire Kills 13 in Philly

A fire ripped through a rowhome in Philadelphia Jan. 5, killing 13 people in two apartments. Seven of the victims were children. The fire was the fifth-worst residential fire since 1980, and neighbors, firefighters and officials were overcome with grief at the scene.

A Philadelphia firefighter works at the scene of a deadly rowhouse fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Residents embrace near the scene of a fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood. The fire killed 13 people, including seven children, in a Philadelphia rowhouse on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows of the home.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was in tears at a news conference near the scene of the deadly rowhouse fire.
Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly rowhouse fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.
Philadelphia firefighters at the scene of a fire in a crowded rowhome that killed 13 people, seven of them children.
Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy speaks during a news conference near the scene of a deadly rowhouse fire.
Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney pauses while speaking at a news conference.
Philadelphia firefighters at the scene.
Residents embrace at the scene of a deadly fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. Thirteen people, including seven children, died when a fire tore through a converted three-story house.
A woman wrapped in a blanket near the scene.
Firefighter paramedics work at the scene.
The neighborhood is close-knit and neighbors came to help those rescued.
